BBC has announced it plans to restart filming on EastEnders and Top Gear by the end of June.

Production on TV and film stopped completely in March due to the lockdown put in place because of the ongoing health crisis.

With those restrictions now being lifted, producers are looking at how they can resume production in the new era of social distancing.

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore has revealed that filming will start by the end of next month on EastEnders and Top Gear.

She said in The Telegraph: "We've been looking very carefully at how we can safely put some of our shows back into production, and I'm pleased to announce that we plan to begin filming again on both EastEnders and Top Gear by the end of next month.

"Crews will be strictly limited. Cast members will do their own hair and make-up. Social distancing measures will be in place."

Moore added: "We're also exploring ways to re-start filming on more dramas and other major BBC shows as soon as possible."

Since lockdown went into place EastEnders has been airing just two episodes a week to keep it on air.

It's not yet clear if production will be able to resume in time to avoid new episodes stopping completely. ITV recently revealed Emmerdale and Coronation Street would run out of episodes in May and June after they also halted filming earlier this year.

Meanwhile the future of other shows remains up in the air.

It was recently revealed that one of the options being put forward to allow Strictly Come Dancing to go ahead is quarantining couples.

Further proposed changes to the show include temperature checks, glass divides and no studio audience.

Over on ITV, the live shows of both Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK have been pushed back to later in the year.

And ITV2 has announced that it has cancelled the summer series of Love Island.