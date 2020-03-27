How you to watch classic episodes of EastEnders online for FREE

If you're looking to while away the time in isolation, here's how you can watch classic episodes of EastEnders for free.

With the BBC recently suspending filming on the show and cutting episodes to two a week, you can catch up with old classics for free online.

You can watch the episodes on UKTV Play, so be ready to sink into your sofa and remind yourself of old past times of Albert Square.

Watch classic episodes of EastEnders for free

If you do want to take a look back at some of the classic EastEnders days you can, courtesy of Drama.

The UKTV Play-owned channel airs classic episodes of the soap every weekday at 1pm and at 1.40 pm.

If you miss those you can also catch up with them via the UKTV Play website – where you can stream episodes that have been recently shown for FREE!

Episodes from the 90s are currently airing, featuring vintage characters such as Michelle Fowler (Susan Tully), Pat Butcher (Pam St Clement) and the Tavernier family – not to mention getting the chance to see a very young Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) - plus Phil and Grant Mitchell (Steve McFadden and Ross Kemp) back in the days when they had hair.

You can find the latest episodes of EastEnders on UKTV Play here.