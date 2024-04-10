EastEnders announces major new story line with hour-long special

EastEnders is to launch a major new storyline with an hour-long special next week.

Advertisements

EastEnders is working with charities End Violence Against Women Coalition and Hourglass on a new storyline in which Yolande Trueman is sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton, a man who she believes has become her close friend and confidante.

As the storyline progresses, Yolande will struggle to come to terms with the assault from a man whom she believed she could trust as it impacts all aspects of her life, including her relationship with Patrick.

The scenes will air in an hour-long episode on Wednesday, 17 April and will also include flashback accounts of women who have previously been sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton as it becomes clear that this is not his first offence.

EastEnders has worked closely with experts in the field to ensure this story is portrayed as accurately and sensitively as possible.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer of EastEnders, said of the storyline: “This is an important story that we hope will raise awareness of how women at any age can been groomed by someone in a position of power.

“It was vital for us to work alongside End Violence Against Women Coalition and Hourglass to truthfully present and sensitively portray Yolande’s sexual assault storyline.”

Andrea Simon, Director of End Violence Against Women Coalition, added: “We’re proud to work with EastEnders on this important storyline. Sexual assault happens to women of all ages and backgrounds, but many find they aren’t believed or taken seriously.

Advertisements

“Older women, black women and others who are marginalised are at the sharp end of this, with huge consequences for their access to justice and support. TV shows can play a huge role in shifting attitudes across society.

“We hope this storyline helps dispel myths and stereotypes about what victims and survivors look like and how perpetrators behave, and ultimately increases understanding of sexual assault.”