It’s all change in the TV schedule for EastEnders this week – here’s when the soap is on and how to watch online.

With the 2023 World Athletics Championships airing on BBC One, the latest episodes of EastEnders have been moved around.

There is no episode on tonight (Monday, 21 August) and instead two episodes will air on Tuesday, 22 August at 7PM and 7:30PM.

A teaser of the two instalments shares: “Phil reminds Alfie to take his health seriously, Anna takes a huge step in the search for her mum, and Eve spirals downwards as she struggles to process the truth.

“Yolande struggles to admit the truth about what’s been going on, Suki and Stacey come to Eve’s rescue, and Theo ups his manipulation to get closer to Stacey.”

There’s no episode on Wednesday and again a double instalment on Thursday, 24 August at 7PM and 7:30PM.

A teaser reveals: “Stacey is spooked by a shock event, Bobby is surprised when help arrives, and Yolande faces an ultimatum.

“Martin is concerned for Stacey, Phil and Alfie support each other, and Bobby stands up for himself.”

How to watch EastEnders online this week

Alternatively, you can watch episodes online daily via BBC iPlayer.

The week’s four episodes will drop each morning at 6AM from Monday.

Meanwhile, EastEnders will return its usual TV schedule next week airing Monday-Thursday at 7:30PM nightly.

The iconic BBC soap opera has been captivating audiences since its debut in 1985.

Set in the fictional East London borough of Walford, the show delves into the lives, struggles, and triumphs of a diverse community, intertwining drama, emotion, and social issues to create a compelling and enduring narrative.

EastEnders airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

