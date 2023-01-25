Iconic soap Brookside is to make a return with all episodes available to stream for free.

Set in Liverpool on the fictional Brookside Close, the show originally aired on the launch night of Channel 4 on 2 November 1982 and drew audiences of 9 million viewers at its peak.

It’s been two decades since the 13 houses on Britain’s most famous cul-de-sac were boarded up, and iconic families such as the Corkhills, Dixons and Grants said their last goodbyes.

Damon Grant (Simon O’Brien), Bobby Grant (Ricky Tomlinson) and Sheila Grant (Sue Johnston)

But you’ll soon be able to watch the series online with original episodes of Brookside finally return to screens – on free streaming service, STV Player – next week.

It’ll allow fans to relive and enjoy Brookside’s most memorable storylines – many of which were defining moments in British TV history, such as the first pre-watershed lesbian kiss between characters Beth Jordache (Anna Friel) and Margaret Clemence (Nicola Stephenson).

Available for free to viewers across the UK, STV Player offers an extensive catalogue of high-quality drama from around the world. The service is available on all major platforms, including Sky Q, NOW, Virgin Media, Amazon Fire TV and Freeview Play.

STV Player will drop the first 10 episodes of Brookside on 1 February, and five new episodes will land each week thereafter.

Richard Williams, Managing Director of Digital, STV said: “It may have been two decades since Brookside drew to a close, but the love for the show from its passionate army of fans has never waned.

“We’re so pleased to be the first streaming service to bring this legendary piece of TV history back into viewers’ living rooms for free, and I hope superfans and new audiences alike enjoy all the nostalgic drama that Brookside has to offer on STV Player.”

More on: Soaps