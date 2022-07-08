Shane Richie to return as Alfie Moon on EastEnders this autumn

Shane Richie is to reprise his role of Alfie Moon on EastEnders later this year.

Almost twenty years since first appearing in Albert Square, Shane will return to the soap this autumn.

Alfie was last seen on screen in January 2019 when he fled the Square after stealing money from Phil Mitchell. Alfie gave the money to ex-wife Kat who eventually returned it to Phil.

The BBC share of Alfie’s return to the square: “A man with a big heart, Alfie quickly won the heart of viewers with his cheeky and charming personality. However life has been anything but smooth sailing for Alfie with his best laid plans and dodgy schemes often backfiring, landing him in a number of a precarious situations over the years.

“Alfie’s return is certain to turn a few heads with his past wrongdoings leaving him at odds with a number of people, especially his ex-wife Kat Slater. Kat and Alfie’s fiery relationship has been at the heart of a number of memorable storylines throughout the years but things finally came to an end for them in 2018 when Kat discovered Alfie was the father of her cousin Hayley’s baby.

“With the past quickly catching up with him, Alfie decided to flee Walford in 2019, making an enemy of Phil Mitchell in the process. So just what is bringing Alfie back to the Square? One thing for certain is things are never straightforward for Alfie but if anyone can charm their way out of trouble it’s Alfie Moon.”

They teased: “Alfie will be back in Walford this autumn but viewers should keep their eyes peeled in the coming days for a clue of what’s to come…”

Shane Richie said of the comeback: “It’s an absolute honour and privilege to be asked back to my TV home of Albert Square. I’m looking forward to catching up with some old cast mates and meeting some new ones.

“The new exec producer Chris Clenshaw has been instrumental in wanting to bring Alfie Moon back with some wonderful storylines… and who am I to say no?! I can’t wait.”

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, added: “Shane Richie created one of the most iconic, loveable and most memorable characters in soap, and to welcome him back to Walford is an absolute pleasure.

“A lot’s happened since Alfie’s been away from the Square but wherever his floral shirts go you can expect fun, frolics and, of course, the odd porky-pie. We’re over the moon to have him home.”

EastEnders airs weeknights on BBC One.

You can catch up with past episodes on BBC iPlayer here.