Emmerdale spoiler: Faith Dingle cancer storyline takes heartbreaking turn

There will be emotional scenes on Emmerdale next week as Faith Dingle’s cancer storyline takes a heartbreaking turn.

Episodes will see Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Cain (Jeff Hordley) reflect on their childhood in light of the tragic news their mother’s cancer has returned.

A teaser shares: “With Chas struggling to accept what’s happening, the siblings attempt to come to terms with what the future may hold.

“Faith, played by Sally Dexter, is told that her chemotherapy isn’t working and she bravely makes the decision to stop any further treatment.

“Her devastating diagnosis continues to impact the lives of her children as they navigate this heartbreaking turn of events.

“Cain has a complicated relationship with Faith, and Chas is unable to comprehend his apparent indifference to Faith’s decision to end her treatment.

“Chas is sure he’ll have regrets if he doesn’t reach out to her, and soon a night of soul-searching ensues…”

Lucy Pargeter said: “Chas is desperate for her brother to reconnect with their mother before it’s too late and these scenes really explore the reasons behind their complicated relationship.

“Chas and Cain have a real heart to heart and I loved having the opportunity to explore their past once again.

“The scenes were emotional to film and I’m really looking forward to seeing how they come together as part of a really moving episode.”

Jeff Hordley added: “Filming these scenes was a genuine and emotional experience. These episodes are beautifully written and great to act and I am pleased to have been given the opportunity for people to see another side of Cain.”

The episodes will also see Faith disclose her news and decision to her close friends Eric Pollard (Chris Chitell) and Brenda (Lesley Dunlop).

“There are emotional times ahead for the Dingle family and the community of Emmerdale, but with Faith’s zest for life her humour and warmth will inevitably find a way to shine through,” ITV add.

The episodes will air Monday, 4 July to Friday, 8 July 2022 at 7:30PM on ITV.

You can catch up on the latest episodes of Emmerdale online now via ITV Hub.

