Jodie Prenger joins Coronation Street cast as George's sister Glenda

Jodie Prenger is to join the cast of Coronation Street.

The actress and singer will play Glenda, sister to George Shuttleworth.

Advertisements

A teaser shares: “Corrie undertaker George Shuttleworth is currently struggling with the arrival of a blast from his past in the shape of former school bully Frank Bardsley.

“But things are about to take a turn for the better for George when another familiar face arrives in Weatherfield – his sister Glenda.”

Jodie has fulfilled a lifelong dream being cast as cruise performer Glenda, and this week began filming on the famous cobbles. Her first scenes will air in August.

Blackpool born Jodie originally found fame when she won the BBC Talent show ‘I’d do Anything’ in 2008 going on to play Nancy in Oliver in the West End.

Jodie said: “I know I sound like a soppy sod, but it’s been on my bucket list to be in Coronation Street since I was little. It’s an honour, it truly is a very special moment in my life.

“To be part of something my family and I have loved for so long. And what a character, oh I have to say, total dream part. I can’t wait for you all to meet fun and sassy Glenda, George Shuttleworth’s sister.

“I love Tony Maudsley already, what a fella! Your first day on the cobbles is one of the most nerve wrecking experiences you’ll go through and everyone was just so gloriously lovely, kind and welcoming. It was, and is, everything I expected, and more.”

Advertisements

Producer Iain MacLeod added: “Glenda sails in fresh from the cruise ships with a whiff of the exotic, quickly making best friends and enemies in equal measure. The character is loads of fun and has echoes of classic Coronation Street females of old.

“Jodie is a fabulous talent and we are all very excited to have her aboard. She has felt very Corrie since the moment she stepped onto set and I think the viewers will love her.”