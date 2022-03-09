Coronation Street reveals plans for new Weatherfield Precinct set

Coronation Street has unveiled plans for an ambitious new exterior set build, the Weatherfield Precinct.

ITV tease: "As part of the wider Weatherfield community, the precinct has often cropped up in the soap’s dialogue with characters heading off to the parade of shops.

"The new set will afford scriptwriters the chance to make the most of the show’s broadening horizons, creating opportunities to explore storylines beyond the cobbles of Coronation Street itself."

The vision of Production Designer, Rosie Mullins-Hoyle, the development will start six months to build with work starting this week.

Commented Rosie Mullins-Hoyle: "We are extremely excited to be starting to build Weatherfield Precinct this week after a year of technical drawings, model making, visualising and planning.

"An incredible amount of research has been carried out focussing on 1960s local architecture and we are striving to create an authentic area of Weatherfield with a grittier vibe to the existing street that we know and love.

"The build is being led by myself and Construction Manager Keith Eccleston and is a fantastic opportunity to use some of the amazing behind the scene talents we have on the show with bespoke joinery, scenic art work, graphic design and set dressing skills all being involved."

Rosie continued: "I cannot wait to meet the characters that may call it home and see the businesses that will be created and the storytelling potential of an old but new part of Weatherfield."

Coronation Street’s Series Producer Iain MacLeod said: "The fabled Weatherfield Precinct has been much discussed, but little seen on the show in our 61 years, and I am really excited to be expanding the Coronation Street universe.

"The plans for the shopping area are drawn directly from the real-world Salford environs that inspired the show’s creator Tony Warren and exemplify the authenticity and ambition we still prize as we move to hour-long episodes this week."

Commented John Whiston, Managing Director, Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North, added: "As we (hopefully) come out of Covid and start to stretch our dramatic legs again, it will be great to be able to play exciting new stories against a brand new backdrop.

"And it's a testament to the confidence ITV has in the show that it is investing so much in our future.

"Mind you, I guess it won't be long before we blow it up, burn it down or crash a tram into it."

Coronation Street will air on ITV at 8PM - 9PM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

You can watch episodes online on ITV Hub.