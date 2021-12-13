A first look at Emmerdale's dramatic Christmas Day special has been unveiled.

A devastating fire is set to rip through Emmerdale's Woolpack in an explosive episode this festive period.

A teaser shares: "In recent weeks, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) has been conniving and plotting to get his hands on the Woolpack as he plans to turn it into luxury flats.

Having succeeded in investing and becoming a partner, he has already inflicted major changes on the team. But will this Christmas Day inferno mean his plans have gone up in smoke? Or could it work in his favour?

"And how, with the pub so damaged, will joint owners Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Marlon Dingle hold onto their livelihoods?"

The Christmas Day episode will air at 7PM for an hour long special on ITV and subsequently stream online via the ITV Hub.

The Woolpack pub is at the heart of the village of Emmerdale and during its 49 years on screen has had over ten different proprietors. It burned down in 1998, due to a candle left burning and in 1993 the pub suffered damage due to the plane crash and when in 2003 a lightening strike caused it’s chimney to collapse it led to the untimely death of Tricia Dingle.

In 2013 Cameron Murray took hostages at gunpoint within its walls and the cellar was flooded for some action packed tension.

With all this drama it’s unlikely the pub will be out of action for long. It will no doubt rise again from its ashes to do a roaring trade once more but who will be behind the pumps?

Producer Kate Brooks said: "It's not just the Woolpack that goes up in flames on Christmas Day, as secrets and lies explode, ripping through the lives of some of our much loved villagers and making it a Christmas they'll never forget".

