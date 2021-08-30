Mollie Gallagher has given an insight to the upcoming flashback scenes of Seb's murder on Coronation Street.

In tonight's episode (Monday, 30 August) of Coronation Street, viewers will get to find out the truth of exactly what happened on the fateful night of the hate crime attack that left Seb Franklin dead and Nina Lucas fighting for her life.

Nina has never been able to remember what happened, but now with the court case just days away, her memory starts to return and in two dramatic and moving flashback episodes she relives the full horror of Seb’s murder.

Will her memory and testimony be enough to see justice done?

Speaking about how Nina feels about the upcoming trial, Mollie says: "She is feeling very nervous because she knows she can’t remember what happened and she is putting a lot of pressure on herself.

The attack on Seb and Nina. Picture: ITV

"A song comes on in the cafe when she is sleeping and she remembers that it is the same song that was playing in the van Seb was driving, the day of the attack. It triggers her memory and although it’s emotional it makes her feel encouraged that she can remember more if she tries.

"She is determined to remember for Seb and for Abi and she wants justice to be done. She feels like she owes it to Seb and that it’s the last thing she can do for him, to remember what happened. She also wants closure for herself."

On filming the upcoming episodes, Mollie shares: "During the flashback scenes I tried to play it as her having a lot of strength but she is also very vulnerable as well so I tried to find that balance.

"I think she is a great role model because she always wants to do what is right and she is very strong-minded. I’m so grateful to have been given the opportunity to play a character like Nina."

She continues: "It was very hard because it was a reminder of the connection to the Sophie Lancaster story. I am only an actor playing a role but this has happened to people in real life and that is heartbreaking.

"It was cold and wet, lying on the floor, and we had to get back into the mindset that we had a few months ago and that was difficult but I am so grateful to be doing this storyline on an issue which is so important to highlight."

Mollie also spoke about Nina's transformation following Seb's death.

She explains: "Nina feels like the reason why Seb was murdered was how she looks and if it wasn’t for that then he would still be alive. When Seb died, she just felt empty, like she had lost everything, including herself.

"I remember the first time I saw myself on a screen as Nina, stripped back, and I thought I looked so different, so young! I thought it was really sad to see a character like Nina, who was so distinctive, change her specific ways and become more introverted but I love the layers of the character and the depth Nina has. "

Nina wears her full goth attire to the court, with Mollie saying: "It’s not just a look for her, it’s who she is. She has a conversation with Roy and she decides she wants to show Corey that she’s not scared of him and she won’t change herself for anyone.

Nina Lucas [Mollie Gallagher ] tells the court how she remembers seeing Corey kicking Seb repeatedly and Kelly begging him to stop

"She does like who she is and that overrides what anybody else thinks of her because she is so content with who she is. "

Revealing it was "very strange" to be wearing the outfit again, Mollie goes on: "It changes how I move as the character of Nina, for example Nina always wears big platform shoes but when she was dressed down she was wearing converse so I was even walking differently as her.

"I also have certain perfumes for Nina and I had bought a specific one, Poison by Dior, for her relationship scenes with Seb. When Seb died I had stopped wearing it as Nina but for the flashback scenes I wore it again and just like Nina’s memory was triggered with the song, my memory was triggered with the perfume. Now these scenes are over I will never wear that perfume again."

Finally on where Nina's head is at during the upcoming court scenes, Mollie adds: "[Nina] is very nervous because she wants to do right by Seb. When they are asking her loads of questions she gets confused but all she wants is justice for Seb and closure. Her biggest fear is that justice won’t be done.

Coronation Street airs tonight at 7:30PM and 8:30PM on ITV.