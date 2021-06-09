Ross Boatman joins cast of EastEnders as dad of Bobby Beale's girlfriend Dana

Ross Boatman is to join the cast of EastEnders this summer.

He'll play Harvey Monroe, dad to Dana (Barbara Smith), Bobby Beale's (Clay Milner Russell) new girlfriend.

A teaser from the BBC reads: "Harvey is traditional, fiercely protective and will do anything to keep Dana safe.

"Viewers have seen Bobby embellishing the truth on his dates with Dana and as things get more serious between the new couple, will Harvey find the new Bobby as impressive?"

Ross said of joining the EastEnders cast: "Some actors long for all the glamour of the Hollywood hills. Others dream about the bright lights of London’s West End. All I ever wanted was jellied eels, Albert Square and cheeky pint at The Queen Vic.

"Words can hardly express how happy and excited I am to be here at last. I absolutely love the show and can’t wait to get started. I feel truly blessed.”

EastEnders' Executive Producer Jon Sen added: “We can’t wait for Ross to join us in Albert Square as Harvey. He’s perfect to play the affable father to Dana who’s over the moon his daughter’s found a match in Bobby but secrets aren’t likely to stay hidden on the Square so Bobby’s attempts at re-invention may well be futile.

"We’re looking forward to Harvey’s arrival, he’ll certainly shake up the Beale family dynamics."

Boatman has appeared on shows including London's Burning, The Bill, Holby City, Casualty and most recently Grantchester.

His first scenes in EastEnders will air later in the summer.

