Channel 4 has confirmed just when Hollyoaks will be back on TV with new episodes.

The soap was forced off the air earlier this year after production was halted in March as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Filming has since resumed and new episodes will begin airing again from Monday, September 7.

Ahead of Hollyoaks' new episodes, Channel 4 will be rerunning some of the latest instalments from August 31 in order to allow viewers the chance to catch up on where the soap left off.

While Hollyoaks has been off air, a special series has been showing in its place.

[email protected] is counting down five of the soap’s must-watch weeks to celebrate the upcoming 25th Birthday this October

Airing on E4 at 7pm, [email protected] showcases the most talked about storylines – one must-watch week for every five years it has been on air. The first era will be looking at the years 1995-2000, the next will be looking at 2001-2005, and onwards.

Episodes air Monday-Friday for five weeks.

Hollyoaks is available to watch on Channel 4's All 4 here.

Hollyoaks' return follows the BBC announcing when EastEnders will be back after it too was forced off air.

On ITV, Coronation Street and Emmerdale have continued albeit with a reduced number of weekly episodes.

Both are expected to return to their normal schedule from September.

Picture: Channel 4