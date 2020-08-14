The BBC has confirmed just went EastEnders will be back on TV with new episodes.

The BBC One soap was forced off the air earlier this year after production was halted in March as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisements

Filming has since resumed and new episodes will begin airing again from Monday, September 7.

The BBC tweeted: "The moment we've all been waiting for...#EastEnders will be back on your screens on Monday 7th September.

"It's time to set your alarm and wait for the drama to begin."

The new episodes will run for 20 minutes and air four times a week.

The BBC added: "Like the rest of the UK the residents of Walford have been adjusting to a new way of life since the Covid-19 pandemic swept the nation but after nearly 3 months away, the drama from Albert Square will be returning to BBC One."

Advertisements

Jon Sen, Executive Producer EastEnders said: "From the moment we turned the lights out in The Queen Vic our ambition was to come back with a bang and this autumn certainly does that.

"As soon as Albert Square reawakens the drama returns at a pace and, although working within social distancing guidelines has certainly given us some new challenges, I am incredibly proud of what everyone has achieved.

"The show is looking fantastic and we can't wait for 'series two' to begin…"

It's been reported that the pause will result in many storylines being scrapped with the soap 'essentially starting a second series'.

With the show off air, EastEnders has been airing a number of specials in place of regular episodes.

Advertisements

EastEnders is available to watch on BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: BBC

More on: Eastenders Soaps