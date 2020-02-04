Stirling Gallacher is to join the cast of Casualty, BBC One has announced.

Stirling will play police officer Ffion, who is wife of the well-loved paramedic Jan, played by Di Botcher.

The actress is best known for playing Georgina Woodson in the BBC daytime series Doctor and also memorably played the Prime Minister’s wife in Little Britain. Stirling has also been recently seen as Paula Martin in Coronation Street.

Stirling Gallacher said today: "I am entirely delighted to be joining the longest-running emergency medical drama television series in the world… what’s not to be thrilled about!

"The added bonus is of course the folk that work on this fantastic show, I could not have felt more personally welcomed or professionally supported in what is often a bit of a nerve wracking build up to your first days filming.

"I look forward to many happy hours on Ffion Morgan's pretend beat.”

Simon Harper, Executive Producer of Casualty and Holby City, commented: “The audience may recall a single, somewhat loaded reference last year from Jan’s son Ross to her wife Ffion and the kids back home - so we’ve had her off-screen marriage up our sleeve for some time now and are really excited to explore it - not least with an actor as distinguished as Stirling, whom we are thrilled to welcome to the Casualty company, playing alongside the brilliant Di Botcher.

"Jan has a huge and terrifying story coming up in the next series where Ross comes into her life again - and given that Ross is pretty dodgy and Ffion is a police officer, it’s all going to get pretty turbulent!”

Stirling has started filming and will be on screens in Casualty from late Spring.

Casualty airs Saturday nights on BBC One.

You can watch the series online and catch up on episodes via BBC iPlayer.