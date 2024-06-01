BBC Comedy commissions new series Smoggie Queens

The BBC has announced brand new comedy Smoggie Queens, a series centred around a group of friends fiercely proud of their North Eastern town of Middlesbrough and their small pocket of the LGBTQ+ community.

Written by and starring Middlesbrough native Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens follows the story of volatile Dickie (Dunning), drag queen Mam (Mark Benton), self-styled hun Lucinda (Alexandra Mardell), awkward Sal (Patsy Lowe), and newcomer Stewart (Elijah Young) as they navigate love, life, and their pride for a town that feels neglected in its own little corner of the UK.

Phil Dunning, writer and cast member, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing that the BBC are taking Smoggie Queens to series and I’m so grateful to them for allowing me to write such stupid and weird characters.

“It’s been a beautiful dream working with Hat Trick, and the incredible cast already feel like my new chosen family. I can’t wait to introduce the sights, sounds, and smells of Middlesbrough to the world.”

Chris Jones, Producer at Hat Trick Productions, added: “Phil has a brilliantly funny, energetic and well-observed style to his writing.

“It’s been extremely special to develop this fiercely proud chosen family sitcom with him along with exceptional support from BBC Comedy. We’re so excited to bring these characters to life through our very talented cast and crew.”

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, commented: “Smoggie Queens is a show bursting with jokes and heart. Phil Dunning has concocted a brilliant ensemble piece that we know will refuse to go unnoticed!”

The six part series will air on BBC Three and iPlayer.