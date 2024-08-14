The wait is almost over, Sherwood fans!

Advertisements

The BBC has finally announced the return date for the highly anticipated second series of Sherwood, and it’s coming back with a bang this August Bank Holiday.

Series two of James Graham’s hit drama will launch with a double bill on Sunday, 25 August, and Monday, 26 August, on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

To get us even more excited, the BBC has also dropped the first trailer, which you can watch below…

The Nottingham-set drama is back with some familiar faces and new ones too.

Lesley Manville, Sharlene Whyte, Ria Zmitrowicz, and Philip Jackson are among the stars returning for series two.

They’re joined by Aisling Loftus, Bill Jones, Bethany Asher, and Robert Emms, who feature in the trailer released by the BBC.

The second series of Sherwood is set to explore the themes that made the first series a massive hit.

This time, the drama delves deeper into the lives of two new families who find themselves caught in a web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal.

Meanwhile, a newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham is stirring up tension as they fiercely oppose a new mine proposed for the area.

This mine promises much-needed jobs but also brings back painful memories that the community has long tried to forget.

Produced by House Productions, Series two is directed by Clio Barnard (Ali & Ava, The Selfish Giant) and Tom George (This Country, See How They Run),

James Graham, who wrote all six episodes, is back as an executive producer.

If you haven’t seen the first series, it’s available to stream on BBC iPlayer.