Sherwood renewed for series 3 on BBC One

The BBC has confirmed that hit drama Sherwood is coming back for a third series, after a hugely successful second run.

Written and created by James Graham, one of the UK’s most celebrated writers, the show has captivated audiences with its tense and gritty portrayal of Nottinghamshire life.

Made by House Productions (Conclave, The Good Mothers), series three will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK.

Ian St Clair (DAVID MORRISSEY)

Sherwood, inspired by the real-life gang violence in Nottingham, commonly referred to as ‘Shottingham,’ has struck a chord with viewers, especially those familiar with the history of the area.

The show’s second season, directed by Clio Barnard and Tom George, featured an all-star cast including David Morrissey, Monica Dolan, David Harewood, and Lesley Manville.

James Graham said: “It continues to be the greatest privilege to tell stories set in and inspired by the history of my home county of Nottinghamshire.

“Having a returning series on the BBC is pretty much every British writer’s dream, and I’m incredibly grateful for the continued passion that Lindsay, Charlotte and Jo have for Sherwood – and to everyone at House Productions, the most supportive producers you can have.

Harry Summers (MICHAEL BALOGUN);Denis Bottomley (DAVID HAREWOOD)

“My biggest appreciation though goes to our audiences and I’m determined to deliver for them in a series three, which will be a new set of stories, and the continuation – and completion – of some strands I’ve been dreaming of for some time.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “Sherwood has quickly established itself as one of the all-time great television dramas, with its impeccable mix of characters, story and themes that have gripped and resonated with millions of viewers across the UK.

“We’re so pleased to be working with James Graham and the team to bring his exciting plans for Sherwood’s third chapter to the BBC.”

News on casting is to follow.

In the meantime, both series of Sherwood are available for streaming on BBC iPlayer.