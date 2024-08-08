Advertisements

The BBC has decided to call it quits on the comedy Henpocalypse! after only one series.

The show won’t be back for series two after the BBC cancelled the show.

They said in a statement: “We are very proud of Henpocalypse! but in order to make room for new comedy shows sometimes difficult decisions have to be made and we currently have no plans for another series.”

Henpocalypse, penned by Caroline Moran, offered a wild comedic ride through the misadventures of five women on an ill-fated hen weekend.

The series featured Elizabeth Berrington as Zara’s formidable mother Bernadette, Lucie Shorthouse as the demanding bride Zara, Callie Cooke as the beleaguered chief bridesmaid Shelly, and Lauren O’Rourke as the conspiracy theorist beautician Veena.

Danny Dyer also made appearances throughout the show.

Series one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

The story kicks off with Zara, the bridezilla-to-be, whose hen-do is rudely interrupted by the end of the world.

Zara and her four best mates from the West Midlands find themselves holed up in an isolated holiday cottage in Wales as they wait out the collapse of human civilisation.

When they emerge from quarantine, they discover that the male population has been almost entirely wiped out.

The UK has become a brutal wasteland where only the toughest can survive.

Amidst the typical hen party drama, the women must decide what to do with the male stripper, who seems to be the sole surviving man.