Royal Variety Performance 2024 lineup confirmed

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr are set to light up the Royal Albert Hall this December as co-hosts of the Royal Variety Performance 2024.

This year’s show promises to be a night of unforgettable entertainment, with King Charles III attending for the first time as patron of the Royal Variety Charity, joined by Queen Camilla.

The star-packed evening will include:

Elton John introducing a number from his new musical The Devil Wears Prada, starring Vanessa Williams.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas, performing with Dave Arch and The Royal Variety Orchestra.

Musical medleys from Oliver! and Starlight Express.

Music performances by Eurovision winner Nemo, James Bay, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Illusions by Penn & Teller and Stephen Mulhern.

A breathtaking display from Cirque Du Soleil, celebrating their 40th anniversary.

Seasonal magic from the English National Ballet with Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Hosts Amanda Holden and Alan Carr.

The show also features stand-up comedy from Ellie Taylor, Matt Forde, Scott Bennett, and Larry Dean.

Viewers can look forward to heartfelt moments too, including a performance by Lorraine Kelly’s Change and Check Choir, led by Marti Pellow, singing Love Is All Around to mark its 30th anniversary.

The event will also showcase a sneak preview of the upcoming West End comedy The Comedy About Spies, from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong.

Wrapping up the evening, Marisha Wallace will deliver a show-stopping solo before leading the National Anthem alongside the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Welsh Guards.

Amanda and Alan are thrilled to be joining forces again.

Alan shared: “I am completely thrilled to be asked back to host the Royal Variety Performance so soon. Hosting alongside Amanda makes it even better—she’s my TV wife, and we’re ready to bring fun and flair to the night!”

Amanda added: “This is truly an honour! Hosting the Royal Variety Performance is a dream, and doing it with Alan makes it even more exciting. We can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable night.””

The Royal Variety Performance raises funds for the Royal Variety Charity, which provides care and support to those in the entertainment industry. This year, the charity has launched an initiative focusing on mental health support.

The Royal Variety Performance 2024 will air in December on ITV1 and ITVX.