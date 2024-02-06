The Must-Watch Romantic Films on Disney+ This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love in all its forms, and what better way to revel in the spirit of romance than with a carefully curated selection of films that capture the essence of love?

From timeless classics to contemporary comedies, tragic romances to whimsical tales of affection, here’s a run down of what to watch on Disney+.

So grab some popcorn, cosy up with your loved ones, and let these movies transport you through the many dimensions of love this Valentine’s Day.

Titanic

Titanic, an epic romance and disaster film, tells the poignant story of Jack and Rose, two individuals from vastly different social backgrounds who meet and fall in love aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic. Set against the tragic sinking of the ship on its maiden voyage, their love story unfolds as a testament to the power of love in the face of disaster, highlighting themes of class disparity, sacrifice, and the enduring nature of true love.

Rye Lane

Rye Lane is a vibrant and contemporary romantic comedy that captures the essence of young love in London. The film follows the unexpected encounter between two twenty-somethings, both recovering from recent breakups. As they navigate the bustling streets of South London, their initial chance meeting blossoms into an adventure filled with laughter, empathy, and mutual understanding, showcasing the unpredictable nature of love and the possibility of finding connection in the most unlikely places.

Fire Island

Set against the iconic backdrop of Fire Island, this film is a modern queer romantic comedy inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. It focuses on the close bond between two best friends as they navigate the complexities of love and friendship within their group during a week-long vacation. Amid the island’s picturesque scenery and lively parties, the film explores themes of identity, acceptance, and the search for romantic fulfilment, all while delivering heart-warming moments and sharp wit.

Romeo + Juliet

This modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragic romance is set in the vividly dystopian Verona Beach. Romeo and Juliet are young lovers entangled in a bitter feud between their families. The film brings a fresh and stylized twist to the classic tale, emphasizing the timeless nature of love and the devastating consequences of hate, as the couple’s forbidden love ultimately leads to a tragic end.

West Side Story

West Side Story is a musical adaptation that reimagines Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in the streets of 1950s New York. It tells the story of Tony and Maria, young lovers caught between rival street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. Their love story, marked by hope, passion, and tragedy, explores themes of racism, violence, and the struggle for acceptance, illustrating the transformative power of love in a divided community.

10 Things I Hate About You

This teen romantic comedy, inspired by Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, is set in a modern high school setting. It follows the story of Kat and Patrick, two seemingly incompatible students who end up falling for each other. The film cleverly navigates the complexities of teenage love, individuality, and the pressures of societal expectations, ultimately celebrating the unexpected ways love can reveal itself.

Moulin Rouge

Moulin Rouge is a dazzling and dramatic musical that celebrates the bohemian ideals of freedom, beauty, truth, and love. Set in the Montmartre Quarter of Paris, the film follows the passionate but doomed love affair between a penniless writer and the star courtesan of the Moulin Rouge. Their love story unfolds against a backdrop of extravagant musical numbers, highlighting the power of love to inspire creativity and the painful sacrifices often made in its name.

Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman is a classic romantic comedy that tells the story of a wealthy businessman and a spirited prostitute he hires to accompany him to several social events. What starts as a transactional relationship gradually evolves into a complex bond that challenges their perceptions of love, worth, and happiness, highlighting the transformative power of love and the idea that it knows no social boundaries.

27 Dresses

27 Dresses centres on Jane, a perennial bridesmaid whose own love life is non-existent. She faces her worst nightmare when her sister gets engaged to the man she secretly loves. The film explores themes of sacrifice, unrequited love, and the journey to finding one’s own happiness, culminating in a heart-warming realization of true love and self-worth.

Amélie

Amélie is a whimsical tale of a shy waitress in Paris who decides to change the lives of those around her for the better, while grappling with her own isolation. Her journey leads her on a quest for love and connection, culminating in a charming exploration of the impact of small acts of kindness and the courage it takes to reach out to others and embrace love.

Rosaline

Rosaline offers a fresh perspective on the classic story of Romeo and Juliet, focusing on Romeo’s jilted ex-lover, Rosaline. This comedic take reimagines the tale from her viewpoint, blending humor and heartache as she deals with the aftermath of their breakup. Amidst her attempts to thwart the famous romance, Rosaline discovers her own path to love, showcasing the resilience of the human heart and the idea that there’s life after lost love.

The Fault in Our Stars

The Fault in Our Stars is a poignant and touching story about two teenagers, Hazel and Augustus, who meet in a cancer support group and fall in love. Their journey together is filled with humor, bravery, and the raw reality of their health challenges. The film beautifully captures the intensity of their love and the profound questions about life, death, and the meaning of happiness, reminding viewers of the power of love to bring light in the darkest times.

The Proposal

The Proposal is a romantic comedy that revolves around a high-powered Canadian book editor and her assistant. Facing deportation, she hatches a plan to marry him in exchange for a promotion. As they head to Alaska to meet his family, their faux relationship starts to blossom into something more genuine, showcasing the humorous and tender moments that can emerge from the most unexpected situations.