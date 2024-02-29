Comic Relief Red Nose Day 2024 date, presenters and line up revealed

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day is back for 2024 with the annual telethon live on the BBC on Friday, 15 March.

The event, set to take place live from Media City UK in Salford, will be broadcast across BBC One, BBC Two, and the BBC iPlayer from 7PM.

Who’s presenting?

This year’s show, titled Comic Relief: Funny for Money, will mark a significant moment as it will be Sir Lenny Henry’s final year hosting the event.

He will be accompanied by a host of familiar faces, including Joel Dommett, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness, and Romesh Ranganathan, with David Tennant also joining the team.

Making their debut on the Red Nose Day Night of TV will be Maya Jama and Rosie Ramsey.

What to expect from the line up

The event will feature a dazzling array of sketches, live performances, and unexpected surprises, all aimed at bringing the nation together for a good cause. The fundraising efforts of the night will support Comic Relief’s vital work both in the UK and internationally.

The night’s entertainment will include a special audition segment to find a new host to follow Sir Lenny, the return of Alan Partridge, a Red Nose Day message from Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, and a curious question: who will play Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors: The Movie?

Special performances from the cast of Just For One Day, the Live Aid Musical, and appearances from celebrities such as Luke Littler, Martin Lewis, and The Gladiators will ensure an unforgettable evening.

Later in the evening, the laughter will continue on BBC Two with Comic Relief: More Funny for Money, featuring more sketches and musical performances, before moving back to BBC One for Comic Relief: A Whole Lotta Lenny, a tribute show to Sir Lenny Henry hosted by Alex Jones.

Additionally, viewers will have the chance to win spectacular prizes, including an Aston Martin donated by Chris Evans and CarFest, reminiscent of the one featured in the James Bond film Die Another Day.

More details about the sketches and musical acts scheduled for the night will be released soon, promising a memorable night of entertainment for a worthy cause.