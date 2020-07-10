JLS recording new music after announcing comeback tour

X Factor stars JLS have revealed they are working on new music.

JLS - made up of Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill - rose to fame on Series 5 of The X Factor in 2008.

After six years together, they went on a break in 2013 but are now reuniting for their huge comeback tour with tickets on sale now.

Along the tour dates, the group are also recording new music.

Oritse told The Sun newspaper: “We’re really excited about developing a new kind of JLS 2.0 sound.

“The world has changed so much since we last recorded.

“For us there’s so many exciting possibilities of where we can take this new sound and this new era.”

Marvin added: “For me, personally, it is the first time I’ve sung in eight years.

“The music is still ultimately JLS — those pop, R&B, anthemic vibes.”

And while there's currently no date for an album release, Oritse assured fans: “We’re here to stay. We’re back. This is a comeback, this isn’t just reuniting.”

The group will be performing across the UK and Ireland next year with tickets on sale NOW here.

For now, you can get your JLS fix with their recent performance on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway in the video below...