The X Factor will not air on TV in 2020, it's been reported this week.

This year could be the first in 15 years without a series of the hit singing show.

Following Celebrity and Band spin-offs last year, Simon Cowell is planning to rest the format for 2020.

Producers will use the break to "reinvigorate" the series before returning to screen in 2021.

A source said: "Simon wants to really think through the show and how to reinvigorate it for the future.

“Although The X Factor is contracted for one more series, ITV totally understand the rationale behind the idea of resting it this year and want to give Simon and the team the time to do what they feel is right.”

A spokesperson for The X Factor and its sister show BGT said: "Plans for this autumn are still being finalised and will be announced in due course. We are currently filming Britain's Got Talent 2020."

The latest series of The X Factor starred Simon on the panel of judges with Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger.

Reality star Megan McKenna won the Celebrity series while girl group Real Like You were crowned Champions of the Band spin-off.

While The X Factor's future remains up in the air, Simon will soon be back on TV with Britain's Got Talent.

He'll reunite with David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden on the judging panel while Ant and Dec are back to host.

ITV last year announced a new five year deal to keep BGT on air until at least 2024.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television added: “We are delighted to have secured Simon for another five years with ITV.

“His track record speaks for itself. He creates shows that bring the nation together, celebrating the talent and diversity of modern Britain and giving ordinary people with extraordinary talent the chance to find fame.”

Britain's Got Talent will start on ITV in the Spring.