The X Factor 2020 cancelled - when will it be back on TV?

The X Factor will not air on TV this year, it has been confirmed.

2020 will be the first in more than 15 years without a series of the hit singing show.

Following Celebrity and Band spin-offs last year, Simon Cowell has revealed plans to rest the format for 2020.

He announced earlier this year: "I thought, since it is 2020, a new decade, we have to rest it for a year.

“We have to come back with a show that is relevant, different, a show that takes into account all the different things kids are watching and being influenced by."

As for when The X Factor will be back on TV, ITV's boss has said he is "sure" The X Factor would return but it may not be in the near future.

Asked at the (virtual) Edinburgh TV Festival if the show would return in 2021, ITV chief Kevin Lygo said: “It’s not definitely returning, it might return."

He explained: “It was our most successful entertainment show for the best part of a decade and you need to be wary of changes, we all think there were too many changes towards the end of the run.

“I’m sure X Factor will be back at some stage, it’s really when is the right moment."

The latest series of The X Factor starred Simon on the panel of judges with Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger.

Reality star Megan McKenna won the Celebrity series while girl group Real Like You were crowned Champions of the Band spin-off.

While The X Factor's future remains up in the air, its sister show Britain's Got Talent is going strong.

ITV last year announced a new five year deal to keep BGT on air until at least 2024.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television added: “We are delighted to have secured Simon for another five years with ITV.

“His track record speaks for itself. He creates shows that bring the nation together, celebrating the talent and diversity of modern Britain and giving ordinary people with extraordinary talent the chance to find fame.”

Alongside the current series, it's reported a BGT Christmas special will air later this year.