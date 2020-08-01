The Voice UK Kids continued this weekend with its final round of auditions of the new season - here are all the performances.

Will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott return to the turning chairs for the new series this year - joined by new coach Paloma Faith.

Advertisements

Again hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice UK Kids is open to talented young singers between the ages of seven and 14.

Up for grabs is a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education plus a dream family holiday to Orlando.

The public will ultimately crown the champion of The Voice UK Kids but first they must win a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

Like the adult version, the young singers perform their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here's a rundown of this evening's last round of the blind auditions...

Sonny

13-year-old Sonny from London opened up the final round of auditions with a performance of Spotlight by Jennifer Hudson which got turns from all four coaches. With a full line up to pick from, Sonny chose to join Team Paloma.

Ruby M

11-year-old Ruby from belted out Shut Up and Dance by WALK THE MOON in this week's blind auditions to win herself a spot on Team Will.i.am.

Advertisements

Summer & Lucca

11-year-old Summer and 10-year-old Lucca, who have been friends for years, shared the stage for their audition as they performed It Takes Two by Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston. Unfortunately despite the energetic performance, the pair didn't get a turn from the coaches.

Nessa & Cathal

14-year-old Nessa and 12-year-old Cathal are a brother and a sister duo. They performed Nothing is Written by Mumford and Sons for their blind auditions to win a spot on Team Danny.

Maylah

Maylah from Battersea performed Un-Break My Heart by Toni Braxton for her blind audition, securing a place in the battle rounds on Team Pixie. "I had to turn!" she exclaimed.

Misha

12-year-old Misha from North Wales belted out Demi Lovato's Confident at this week's auditions to get a place on Team Will. He said: "I'm so happy Misha I turned!"

Ruby J

14-year-old Ruby from Stafford performed a cover of Havana by Camila Cabello for her audition and won a turn from Paloma. "I really loved your tone," Paloma praised as she completed her team.

Lachlan

8-year-old Lachlan took to the stage at the blind auditions with an energetic performance of You Make My Dreams by Hall & Oates. Unfortunately with space on teams running short, Lachlan didn't manage to get a turn.

Ned

14-year-old Ned from the village of Duffield showcased a unique version of Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper and got turns from both Pixie and Danny. Choosing between the pair, Ned went with Team Pixie.

Advertisements

Lilly

13-year-old Lilly from Gloucestershire gave a haunting performance of Lost Without You by Freya Ridings to get both Will and Danny to turn. Lilly chose to join Team Will completing his team.

Jae-Jai

12-year-old Jae-Jai performed a cover of Speechless from Disney's Aladdin for his blind audition winning the final spot on Team Pixie. "I think you've got an incredible voice, you're going to be unstoppable!" Pixie raved.

Tiah

13-year-old Tiah performed Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez for her blind audition in a bid to win the last remaining place in the competition on Team Danny but unfortunately couldn't persuade him to turn.

Jarren

13-year-old Jarren from London was the final act of the night and the series. He completed Team Danny after singing Just The Way You Are by Billy Joel.

Advertisements

The Voice Kids continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch full episodes online via the ITV Hub.

More on: The Voice UK 2020