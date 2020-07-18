The Voice Kids: Gracie gets a spin as she returns with Dusty Springfield cover

A contestant returned to The Voice Kids this weekend after not getting a turn last year.

This summer's fourth season sees new coach Paloma join Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and Danny Jones in the spinning red chairs.

This weekend saw the auditions continue for the brand new season.

One of the acts was 14-year-old Gracie from Wigan who returned to the show after not getting a turn last year.

For her latest blind audition, Gracie performed You Don't Have To Say You Love Me by Dusty Springfield to win herself a spot on Team Danny.

Watch Gracie's blind audition on The Voice UK Kids above.

"I think last year I was extremely nervous. I was just hoping one of the coaches would turn," Gracie said on her return.

After getting a turn from Danny this year, Gracie raved: "I'm buzzing!"

You can watch Gracie's original audition on The Voice Kids last year below.

The teenager performed It's Quiet Uptown from Hamilton.

Hosted as usual by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice Kids is open to soloists and duos between the ages of seven and 14.

For the winner is the top prize of a £30k music bursary and a VIP family holiday to Universal studios, Orlando.

The winner of The Voice Kids 2020 will be crowned later this year by the public.

The Voice Kids 2020 is broadcast Saturday nights on ITV.

Episodes of The Voice Kids 2020 via the ITV Hub website.

Contestants who make it through the audition stages will go on to take part in the battle rounds later in the series.

