The Voice UK 2020 live final confirmed to air this autumn

The Voice UK 2020 live final will air in this autumn, ITV has confirmed.

Coaches Meghan Trainor, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and their teams are ready for the last stage of the competition.

The current series concluded its pre-recorded stages earlier this year with the semi-final & final still to air.

ITV has now confirmed that production will soon resume, starting with a one-off catch up show to update viewers on the acts left in the competition.

The semi-final and a live final will follow as the coaches continue to search for the very best vocal talent and the winner is ultimately crowned.

An exact date for the final is to be confirmed beyond sometime in the autumn.

It was previously reported that the shows would air without an audience.

The Sun newspaper claimed that crowd noise will be added to the broadcast following a similar set up on the German show in April.

“The idea is that coaches Olly Murs, Meghan Trainor, Will.I.am and Sir Tom Jones will be live in the studio and will sit in the red chairs two metres apart from each other," a source shared. “The hopefuls will perform as normal and applause or other audience noises will be played through speakers.

“It sounds strange but the concept works really well and currently it’s the only way Voice bosses think they can be certain that the finals will go ahead."

The channel announced in March it was postponing the live shows until further notice.

ITV said: "We have, taken the difficult decision to postpone until later this year The Voice UK’s live semi final and final, which were due on air on the 28th March and 4th April, and are working to replace them in the schedule with some bespoke Voice specials."

A pair of special compilation episodes aired in their place.

The Voice UK live shows will see the finalists singing for the public's vote for the first time this year.

Only four acts can go through to the Final, where one will be crowned the winner and scoop a record deal.