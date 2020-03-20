The latest series of The Only Way Is Essex has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The ITVBe show has become the latest production to halt filming as a result of the pandemic.

Filming for the new series has been delayed until later in 2020.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “There have been lengthy discussions with the cast and it just wouldn’t have worked without a busy social scene and going to clubs and their shops.

“So bosses have decided to wait until later in the year when the crisis has calmed down a bit. It’s not worth the risk.”

An ITV spokesman confirmed: “After much consideration, it has been decided the upcoming series of The Only Way Is Essex will be postponed until later in the year.”

Alongside TOWIE, ITV has also confirmed that filming of of The Real Housewives of Cheshire has also stopped.

They said in a statement: "[Production company] Monkey and ITV have paused production on series 11 of The Real Housewives of Cheshire as a precautionary measure.

"The health and safety of our cast and crew is our top priority. We are continuing to monitor the situation and are following the latest guidance and advice."

MTV has also cancelled work on its programmes, including Celebrity Ex On The Beach.

They said: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, we have taken the decision to temporarily stand down the majority of our productions, which includes Celebrity Ex on the Beach.”

Meanwhile, the BBC has stopped production on its series, including EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City and Doctors while ITV has postponed The Voice UK's live shows until later this year.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled while the BAFTA TV Awards have been postponed.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale are set to continue to film for now, albeit with a reduced cast and crew. Episodes will be cut back from Monday 30 March.

The restrictions are expected to be in place for around 12 weeks in a bid to combat spread of the virus.