Watch Paloma Faith perform on The Greatest Dancer live final

Paloma Faith performed on The Greatest Dancer live show this weekend (Saturday, March 7).

She showcased her brand new single with Jonas Blue 'Mistakes' in Saturday's final live show.

Paloma Faith teamed up with The Theo Adams Company for a special performance.

You can watch the special collaboration on The Greatest Dancer below...

It was the final of The Greatest Dancer this weekend as the four remaining acts went head to head in a bid to be crowned the winner.

The superstar Dance Captains and their Finalists got party started with an exhilarating opening number - which you can watch below.

In the biggest night of their lives, the acts performed twice tonight, kicking things off with a very special duet with their Dance Captain. The viewer votes decided which three acts got to dance one more time in their bid for glory.

Those three acts then had one more chance to impress the public, as they then performed a favourite routine from the series.

Ultimately, it was down to the viewers at home who won The Greatest Dancer 2020 at the end of the night.

The Greatest Dancer airs Saturday nights on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online in full via BBC iPlayer.