The winner of The Greatest Dancer 2020 has been revealed in tonight's final.

It was the sixth and final week of live shows this evening as four acts remained competing for victory,

Dance captains Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, Todrick and Matthew Morrison returned with their contestants in a bid to get them crowned The Greatest Dancer.

It was all down to viewer votes to determine the winner in the second series.

The Greatest Dancer results

In the live show tonight, it was ballroom duo Michael & Jowita who won The Greatest Dancer 2020.

The pair, mentored by Oti, beat Team Cheryl's Lily & Joseph and Team Matthew's Harrison Vaughan to the title in the live final.

The couple were left in tears by the result, reacting: "We don't know what to say, thank you all guys for voting and thank Oti for giving us this opportunity."

It was Oti's second win in a row as dance captain, saying: "I am so proud of you two, it could not have gone to two better people."

As The Greatest Dancer winners, Michael & Jowita won a £50,000 cash prize and the opportunity to perform on Strictly Come Dancing later this year.

The Greatest Dancer final started with all four of the final acts performing with their dance captains.

Voting lines then froze and the act with the fewest votes was revealed as Team Todrick's Dancepoint.

The remaining trio of acts went on to dance live again for one last time as voting lines re-opened. It was all down to the viewers at home who would be holding The Greatest Dancer trophy at the end of the night.

Hosts Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo then returned to close the lines for good and announce the winner.

The Greatest Dancer final also saw a special live performance from Paloma Faith and Jonas Blue.

They teamed up with The Theo Adams Company for a special performance of the pair's new song Mistakes.

The Greatest Dancer aired on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online in full via BBC iPlayer.