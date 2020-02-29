Two acts have been voted off The Greatest Dancer in the fifth live show results tonight.

It was the semi-final of the series this weekend and six acts remained - but two were seen heading home this evening (Saturday, February 29).

Dance captains Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, Todrick and Matthew Morrison were back with their acts once more in a bid to win over viewer votes with this week's challenges.

After all had performed live for a fifth time it was over to viewers to vote for their favourite. Once lines had closed, the acts with the fewest votes were revealed.

The Greatest Dancer results

Hosts Jordan Banjo and Alesha Dixon announced the public votes tonight (February 29) and it was contemporary fusion dancer Hannah Martin (Matthew's squad) and male contemporary dance group Brothers of Dance (Cheryl's squad) who were eliminated.

Now four acts are left for next week's final where one will scoop the £50,000 cash prize and the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing later in 2020.

On Cheryl's squad is duo Lily & Joseph.

Making up Oti's squad is Latin & ballroom pair Michael & Jowita.

Todrick's squad features mixed contemporary dance group Dancepoint.

Finally, on Matthew's squad is contemporary soloist Harrison Vaughan.

Meanwhile, the latest live show featured a special performance from Becky Hill who sang her new song 'Better Off Without You' in collaboration with the incredible dance company The Next Generation.

The Greatest Dancer 2020 concludes live next Saturday night on BBC One.

The final airs March 7 from 6:30PM.

Next weekend is the grand final where the top four acts will fight it out for the title, each dancing live twice.

Episodes are available to watch online in full via BBC iPlayer.