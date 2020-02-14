Ella Eyre to perform on The Greatest Dancer live shows

Ella Eyre will perform on The Greatest Dancer live show this weekend (Saturday, February 15).

The hit singer will showcase her brand new single 'New Me' in Saturday's latest live show.

She'll team up with Dance Company Silver Beats for a special performance.

Ella Eyre tweeted a picture of herself in rehearsals ahead of Saturday's show, writing: "if i’m still breathing after this @GreatDancerTV performance it will be a flippin miracle lemme tell u"

The Greatest Dancer airs Saturday nights on BBC One. This weekend's episode (February 15) begins at 6:45PM.

On Saturday competition continues as the remaining eight acts take to the stage for another of the live challenge shows.

In this competition they all want the same thing - to become The Greatest Dancer, win £50,000 and perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Every week, each dance act is set a challenge which they must tackle with their Dance Captain to create an unforgettable performance. For the first time the power is in the hands of the viewers at home, as they vote to decide who stays in the competition each week.

For the four Dance Captains Todrick Hall, Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse, the pressure is on as they mentor their acts through the rest of the live challenge shows.

Last weekend saw another two acts eliminated as hip hop dance crew Dark Angels on Oti's team and Matthew's street dance duo Ross and Travis were sent home.

They leave eight acts in the competition, two on each of the four teams.

Those left competing for the top prize this week are Duo Lily & Joseph and all male contemporary dance group Brothers of Dance on Cheryl's squad.

On Oti's current squad are contemporary group Vale and Latin & ballroom pair Michael & Jowita

Matthew's squad has contemporary fusion dancer Hannah Martin and contemporary soloist Harrison.

Finally, Todrick's squad features contemporary performer Ainsley Ricketts and mixed contemporary dance group Dancepoint.

The Greatest Dancer airs Saturday nights on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online in full via BBC iPlayer.