Two acts have been voted off The Greatest Dancer in tonight's latest results.

It was the first week of the challenge shows this weekend and twelve acts remained - but TWO were seen heading home tonight.

Dance captains Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, Todrick and Matthew Morrison returned with their contestants in a bid to win over viewer votes.

After all had performed live for a first time it was over to viewers to vote for their favourite. Once lines had closed, the two acts with the fewest votes were revealed.

The Greatest Dancer results

Hosts Jordan Banjo and Alesha Dixon announced the public votes tonight (February 1) as all female Jazz group The Queens on Cheryl's team and Todrick's commercial solo dancer Ryan Gibson were eliminated.

Now ten acts remain in the competition with a cash prize of £50,000 up for grabs and the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Currently making up Cheryl's squad are Duo Lily & Joseph and all male contemporary dance group Brothers of Dance.

On Oti's squad are hip hop dance crew Dark Angels, contemporary group Vale and Latin & ballroom pair Michael & Jowita

Todrick's squad features contemporary performer Ainsley Ricketts and mixed contemporary dance group Dancepoint.

Finally, on Matthew's squad are contemporary fusion dancer Hannah Martin, contemporary soloist Harrison Ellison and street dance duo Ross and Travis.

In the live shows, each act is given a new challenge each week for their performance. It could be a prop they need to include or a theme they must incorporate into their routine.

As well as the viewer votes, the audience at The Greatest Dancer studio could also vote for their favourite.

Meanwhile, the first live show featured a grand group performance featuring Britain's Got Talent stars Diversity dancing with the dance captains as well as hosts Alesha and Jordan.

The Greatest Dancer continues live next Saturday night on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online in full via BBC iPlayer.