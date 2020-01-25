Dark Angels make The Greatest Dancer live shows after this amazing audition

The Greatest Dancer 2020 has its fourth act in the live shows after tonight's auditions.

Series 2 of The Greatest Dancer continued on TV this evening (Saturday, January 25) on BBC One.

The ultimate dance competition invites performers of any age and dance style to compete to win £50,000 and a chance to dance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo the returning series which welcomes back Dance Captains Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse alongside newcomer Todrick Hall.

In The Greatest Dancer auditions, acts first must impress the audience, hoping to get at least 75 percent of the audience to vote and open the mirror wall.

New for series 2, at the end of each episode one Dance Captain will be given the power to choose their Greatest Dancer Of The Day, offering them a guaranteed place on their team and a fast track straight through to the live shows.

In the fourth show on Saturday it was Oti who got to pick, choosing hip hop dance team from Bristol, Dark Angels.

Making her decision, Oti said: "Whoever goes through made an impact in my heart. For me, the Greatest Dancer is someone I have a passion for and I want to challenge myself. It's the second season, it to be bigger, it has to be better...

"My greatest dancer of the day is Dark Angels."

Dark Angels reacted: "We're going to work so, so hard!"

You can watch Dark Angels' audition in the video below...

Last week saw Matthew make his pick, selecting Hannah who had performed a fusion of rhythmic gymnastics, ballet and contemporary dance.

In the previus week Todrick chose contemporary performer Ainsley Ricketts

And in the first episode, Cheryl opted for contemporary duo Lily & Joseph for her team in the live shows.

The Greatest Dancer continues Saturday nights on BBC One.