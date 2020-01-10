The Greatest Dancer's Cheryl showcases her own moves in this dance tutorial.

Cheryl has scored nine No.1 singles in her career to date and is an experienced dancer and performer.

In a new video shared by The Greatest Dancer, Cheryl teaches the routine to her hit song Promise This.

She says: "Welcome to my dance masterclass! I'm gong to be doing the chorus to Promise This for you. I want you to join with me. I'm going to break it down and then do it full pelt."

You can watch Cheryl's dance tutorial in the video below..

The Greatest Dancer's second series continues Saturday nights on BBC One.

Speaking about the new season, Cheryl said: "Coming really close to winning last year has made me even more determined to win this year, but ultimately that's all to do with who I choose as my talent, because they're the ones that have to get out there every weekend and perform to a live audience."

She continued: "This year I came in thinking, I need to see somebody I can already visualise on the main stage at the live shows, because I didn't have the experience before. Now I know what to expect so I was looking at them through a different eye...

"I'm gonna bring good vibes, good energy, big performances - and I want it to be all different types of performances.

"So high energy, slow moments, I want to bring all different flavours so I need my acts to be a variety."

The Greatest Dancer airs at 7PM on BBC One this Saturday night.