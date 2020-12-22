Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood takes aim at 'bitter' James Jordan

Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood has hit back at James Jordan over criticism of this year's series.

Craig took a swipe at the former pro dancer, who has been very vocal about the show and judges on social media.

In one tweet, James wrote: "All the pros and celebs have been brilliant and worked their socks of to entertain us all. The hair, makeup and costume team and everyone behind the scenes xxx

"However, the judges need a bit of improvement 🤪"

Responding to some of James' criticisms, Craig said in an interview with OK! Magazine: "Oh, he would say that. Honestly, we won’t make amends until he stops slagging me off!

"His comments and scores on Twitter always tally up with mine. He thinks the same as I do and it makes me laugh because he clearly wants my job!"

Craig went on to rule out James ever joining the show as a judge.

"Not in a million years. He’s too bitter, he’s too twisted! We’d have a laugh on the panel – I’d put him in his place!" Craig remarked.

James, who was a pro dancer on the show until 2013, previously said Strictly should get rid of Craig from the panel.

"The show doesn’t need Craig. He should go," he said in an interview with the Daily Star newspaper. “If Craig was gone they wouldn’t notice any difference at all.

“The viewers wouldn’t miss him either. No-one would miss him.”

The latest series of Strictly Come Dancing concluded on Saturday as musician and comedian Bill Bailey lifted the glitterball.