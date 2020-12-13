Another celebrity left Strictly Come Dancing 2020 in tonight's results - who was voted off?

This weekend the four couples dance once more to impress the viewers at home as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

Saturday night saw all celebs and their pro partners performing twice for the first time this series.

In Sunday night's results, the total marks from the judges for the latest dances were combined with the results of the viewer vote.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing 2020 this week?

Those in the bottom were Ranvir Singh and her partner Giovanni Pernice and Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer.

It was the fourth time in the dance off for Jamie but it was Ranvir Singh who left Strictly Come Dancing 2020 this week.

In the dance off on Sunday, both couples performed one of their two routines again.

Ranvir and Giovanni performed their Waltz to Un Giorno Per Noi by Josh Groban and Jamie and Karen performed their Salsa to Last Dance by Donna Summer in a bid to impress the judges and make it to the Grand Final next week.

The judges then chose who to save and it was a split decision.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Jamie and Karen: “Well one of course did an explosive fabulous Salsa, the other couple did a dreamy delicious, gorgeous waltz.

"I think both couples couldn’t have danced those dances better than they did tonight, it was incredible and I want to see both of you in the final. I’d like to save Jamie and Karen”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Ranvir and Giovanni: “Well this was really one tough decision, we had two beautiful dances, two beautiful human beings and I will save Ranvir and Giovanni.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote and decided to save Jamie and Karen.

Shirley said: “Well again, this is very difficult because I’ve grown to love both couples. I’m getting quite emotional now. Musicality, determination, conviction from both teams, they just gave their all.

"But I just feel that one couple had a little more determination, a little bit more ‘I’m not leaving without that trophy’ and with that in mind I’m saving Jamie and Karen.”

Speaking about her time on the show Ranvir said: “I’m just really sorry for him [Gio], he’s worked so hard and been in so many finals that I’m really sorry I couldn’t do it for you. Sorry.”

Giovanni responded: “You don’t have to be sorry at all, we’ve both worked very hard, you’ve been an absolute dream to work with. You are a true hero, your job at 3 o'clock in the morning then you come in the room and dance with me.

"More than anything you’ve grown as a person and this for me is the most rewarding thing that I could ask for, so well done to you. Well done.”

Ranvir continued: “There’s some really beautiful moments in there and so much more than I ever expected and I’m sad not to be in the Final.

"But at the same time, I am glad that we’ve moved people to tears and the argentine tango was an amazing moment. We’ve had some really fantastic memorable moments and I know I couldn’t have got this far without you.”

Giovanni added: I’m really hoping from this experience you just feel a better person because you truly are an amazing person inside and out.

"Yes, you’ve grown as a dancer but more I hope you feel happier in your life because you deserve it.”

Sunday’s Results show also featured a musical performance from Little Mix who performed their hit single Break Up Song.

Meanwhile, the remaining four couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns for the Grand Final on Saturday 19 December on BBC One.

