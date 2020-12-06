Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2020 in tonight's results - who was eliminated?

This weekend the six remaining couples danced twice to impress the viewers at home as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

At the end of Sunday night (6 December), one more couple waved goodbye to the ballroom.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing 2020 this week?

Those in the bottom two were JJ Chalmers and his partner Amy Dowden and Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer.

After the dance off, it was JJ Chalmers who left Strictly Come Dancing 2020 this week.

In the dance-off both couples performed their routines again, JJ and Amy performed their Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Jamie and Karen performed their Jive to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition

The judges then chose who to save and it was a split decision.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Jamie and Karen: "Well I think both couples danced to the best of their abilities and both couples upped their game considerably. But for me the best couple on the night that I would like to go through to semi finals - Jamie and Karen."

Motsi Mabuse chose to save JJ and Amy: "I actually think we saw two different dancing styles which both have their own qualities; both energetic, both so great at this dance off - very difficult decision. I saw a little hiccup with one dance, so I'm saving JJ and Amy."

Head Judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote and chose to save Jamie and Karen: "Both couples lifted their game, I adored both performances very very much, and both couples made small mistakes, both couples. But on a more powerful and through difficulty of choreography and through sheer determination, I'm going to save Jamie."

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, JJ said: "I’m unbelievably proud. I never thought I would make it this far, I've gotten half decent maybe at something which I had no clue about to begin with and I've enjoyed every second of it, it has just been an absolute blast.

"It's just a privilege to be in this long. I mean this competition is insane! To be counted among that cast at this stage in particular means the world to me. It's meant everything. It's been an unbelievable challenge, well outside my comfort zone but I've had this one to just keep me in it and I can't quite express what she means to me."

Referring to Amy’s battle with Crohn's disease JJ added: "She's lived through so much in her own right in fairness and I know that any day she can wake up and she could be hospitalised essentially so she lives fearing she'll let people down. But the way you've built me up, you could never let me down."

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next week, when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 12 December at 7PM with the results show on Sunday 13 December at 7:30PM on BBC One.