Nicola Adams speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Nicola Adams has spoken out after being forced to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

Olympic boxer Nicola had to quit the show this week after her pro partner Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

The BBC have said that Katya is asymptomatic and added: "As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition.

Following the news, Nicola took to social media with a video message for fans.

She said: "I just wanted to say thank-you for the lovely messages and the support, its been unbelievable and I did not expect such a nice response.

"It's completely blown me away. I've never received so much love from people that I don't even know and it really hit home to me, what this journey meant.

"Not just to me but to everybody else as well."

Nicola added: "And I just want you to know that regardless of the situation I will continue to break boundaries and make changes and continue fighting for what's right and, just thank-you for having my back and being there when I needed you."

Meanwhile, Katya went on to also speak about the news on social media.

She wrote on Instagram: "My heart is broken I’m utterly gutted this Special journey had to end this way and you don’t get to give more. @nicolaadams You are a woman who didn’t need a hero, you became one. Definitely my hero.

"To everyone, thank you for your tremendous support and we will keep dancing for you guys one way or another. #teamoutsidethebox @bbcstrictly.

"Meanwhile, please stay safe everybody. And to all my friends who’re still in the show- go for it!"

The rest of this year's Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and professionals will continue in the competition as normal.

Strictly will air Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

Picture: BBC