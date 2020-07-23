Strictly Come Dancing's professionals will reportedly face a six week lockdown to film this year's series.

The BBC One series is set to return in the autumn but is facing challenges in the new era of travel restrictions and social distancing.

It's already been confirmed that the 2020 season will be shorter than usual, rumoured to be starting in October.

Now The Sun reports that the pros taking part will face a six-week isolation ahead of the series launch.

It'll allow them to form a 'social bubble' with their celebrity partners.

"These are unprecedented times," a source said. “The crew and dancers are still reeling at being told how extreme the measures have to be. They’ve left one lockdown for another."

The source added that despite being forced to spend time apart from friends and family, the pros "love the show and are determined to bring it back to our screens.”

Making up the 2020 Strictly professional line up are, for the men, Aljaž Škorjanec, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, and Neil Jones.

Joining them are leading ladies Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.

Another change to this year's show will see the professional group dances pre-recorded in advance, with filming due to start later this month.

Celebrities currently rumoured for the Strictly Come Dancing cast include Radio DJ Clara Amfo, actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, Love Island voice over Iain Stirling and TikTok star Holly H.

Also linked to the cast are TV host Michelle Ackerley and Westlife's Mark Feehily, who could reportedly be a part of Strictly's first ever same sex pairing.

The BBC said in a statement about Strictly last month: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

"The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

