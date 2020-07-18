Radio DJ Clara Amfo is reportedly on the wish list for Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The radio and television presenter currently hosts on BBC Radio 1 and has fronted TV shows including Top Of The Pops.

The Daily Mirror newspaper reports that Clara is now wanted by bookers for the upcoming series of Strictly.

A source shared: “Clara is now a familiar BBC face and producers want her. The show wants to cast a diverse range of talent.”

Other Radio 1 DJs to have appeared on Strictly over the years include Dev Griffin and Scott Mills, while Maya Jama has also been rumoured for this year's series.

More rumoured names for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing cast currently include actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, Love Island voice over Iain Stirling and TikTok star Holly H.

Also linked to the cast are TV host Michelle Ackerley and Westlife's Mark Feehily, who could reportedly be a part of Strictly's first ever same sex pairing.

The new series of Strictly is expected to launch in October after the BBC confirmed a shorter series.

"The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year," the channel said in a statement last month. "The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."