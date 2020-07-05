Shirley Ballas has assured fans she'll be fine for Strictly Come Dancing after breaking her ankle.

The Strictly judge shared her hospital dash on social media this weekend following a painful foot injury.

She thanked NHS doctors and nurses for her care before sharing pictures of herself in crutches.

"Hi everybody, I've just finished at A&E after a clean break on my right ankle," wrote Shirley. "We're not using Plaster of Paris anymore, using a boot, so I'm learning to walk on these crutches - crutches, right foot, close, a bit like the Waltz.

"Anyway, I'm going to be absolutely fine for Strictly."

She added: "Painful but I’ll trolly on"

Her partner Daniel added: "In A&E with this brave soldier @shirleyballas !

"You can never say it enough but thank you to our amazing #NHS for your time and care and of course all the sacrifices you all make on a daily basis to look after our country.

"#livingangels."

While Shirley is set for the Strictly panel, one of her fellow judges may be missing this year.

Due to travel restrictions amid the ongoing health crisis Bruno Tonioli may be forced to step down from the show.

He previously said: "I leave America on Wednesday and come back every Sunday but now it’s impossible and, because of the current travel restrictions, it’s beyond my control."

“Under the current restrictions they just won’t allow it. I don’t know what’s going to happen," he added.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

Picture: BBC/Instagram