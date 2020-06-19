Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has shared the latest on the show.

The BBC One series is set to return in the autumn but is facing challenges in the new era of travel restrictions and social distancing.

So far a number of TV shows have been shortened, postponed or cancelled completely.

Speaking to FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas, Giovanni Pernice detailed the current situation.

He told hosts Joanna Chimonides and Stephen Leng: “I know that there’s a chance that the pros could be quarantined all together for two weeks doing the group numbers. Because obviously, we have to film all the group numbers.

“Usually we do them live or we pre-record during the week, but this time I think we’re going to pre-record all of it, which is going to be like 14 group numbers.

"It makes sense for us to get all together and do it all at once.”

When asked how he felt about living with his fellow professional dancers for two weeks, Giovanni confessed that it may not be plain sailing due to riffs between the group.

He explained: “If there’s somebody you don’t like, you pretend that you like them. It’s the environment isn’t it”, added that it was like any other workplace.

Giovanni went on to say that the BBC were "trying really hard" to make the series work.

He said: “What we know is that they’re really trying hard. The BBC is trying really hard to make it work. That’s what we know. And we want this to happen.

“I think everybody waits for Strictly every year. It’s a moment where Christmas is coming up so everybody wants Strictly. What we know is that they’re really trying really hard.”

While on the show, Giovanni also spoke about being "single and ready to mingle".

Giovanni has had a string of famous girlfriends including former Celebrity dance partners Georgia May Foote and Ashley Roberts.

When asked about his dating history, he explained: “I think I just had girlfriends. I didn’t think that they were famous. When you’re in love or when you’re in a relationship, you don’t think about the fact they are famous.

“You can fall in love with the person who works in Tesco. It just happens. You can’t choose who, you just fall in love.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

The show typically begins in September.