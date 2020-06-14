Bruno Tonioli may be forced to pull out of this year's Strictly Come Dancing

Bruno Tonioli could be forced to pull out of this year's Strictly Come Dancing, it's been claimed.

The Strictly judge may be forced to sit out the 2020 series due to travel and quarantine restrictions.

Bruno currently appears on both the British version of the show and its American counterpart, Dancing With The Stars.

However his usual weekly transatlantic flights may not be possible this year.

“The primary concern is that regular flights would put Bruno at risk of catching the virus," a source told the Daily Star on Sunday newspaper. “And on a logistical level he may need to quarantine every time he arrives back in Britain, which obviously isn’t viable if he needs to be back in the US just a few days later."

The source added: "Producers don’t want to take any chances. Bruno’s health is the priority."

Bruno has been a judge on the show since the very first series in 2004.

He currently appears on the panel with Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Strictly Come Dancing bosses have seemingly worked out a way to keep a live audience on the show.

It was expected that the show's live studio audience would have to be scrapped due to social distancing but it seems there may be an alternative.

It's been reported that producers are looking at seating audience members around tables in a cabaret style setup.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “The idea of the tables is a smart one because it would give the studio the feel of an old-school cabaret club.

“If it proves successful, they may even consider keeping it.”

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “We will continue to review all productions on a case-by- case basis and to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

Names linked to the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include TikTok star Holly H, TV host Michelle Ackerley, Radio DJ presenter Maya Jama, and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.

Strictly Come Dancing typically begins on BBC One in September.