Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones has shared the latest on the show.

The BBC One series is set to return in the autumn but is facing challenges in the new era of travel restrictions and social distancing.

So far a number of TV shows have been shortened, postponed or cancelled completely.

Speaking to FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas, Katya Jones revealed her hopes for the upcoming Autumn series to go ahead.

She told hosts Joanna Chimonides and Stephen Leng: “Obviously everybody is just waiting to hear what’s gonna happen. But I think the nation needs some sparkles of Strictly!”

Detailing the latest update she’s been given, the pro dancer revealed: “I just know that everybody’s working really, really hard to make it work.

"I think we’ll need to wait and hear how the rules are going to change further on because we normally start at the end of July/ beginning of August, so things might drastically change of course with the social distancing and things like that. But I really, really think we all need it!”

Meanwhile, Katya revealed how she had spent lockdown supporting the NHS and hasn't danced "at all".

Signing up to be an NHS Volunteer Responder, Katya explained: “I live in quite a small town and there hasn’t been anything going on. Then today the alarm went off on my phone and I’m like, ‘what’s going on? I don’t know what to do!’

"It was one of the patients. An elderly couple needed their medicine picking up from the pharmacy and taking to them and I was buzzing!”

She added: “Do you know what’s really funny? The one thing I haven’t done at all during the lockdown is dancing! I swear, I did one class, I led one class, and that’s it. I’ve not danced at all!”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

The show typically begins in September.