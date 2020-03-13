Kevin Clifton has landed his first job after leaving Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Strictly professional dancer will lead the cast of Strictly Ballroom The Musical's new UK tour.

Kevin will play the role of Scott Hastings in the production, which is directed by none other than Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Kevin said today: “I’m beyond excited to be finally fulfilling a lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. When I was 10 years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role.

"Plus I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood again! I really can’t wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK from September this year in what’s set to be an incredible show!”

The musical is based on the award-winning global film phenomenon, ‘Strictly Ballroom’, which inspired the world to dance.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott’s radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all.

Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom.

Kevin Clifton revealed this month that he was stepping down from Strictly as a pro dancer after seven years.

He said: "Since first being called 'Kevin From Grimsby' by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley.

"After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career."