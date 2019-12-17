Anton Du Beke has rubbished claims that he is set to quit Strictly Come Dancing.

This weekend saw the latest Strictly Come Dancing final results as 2019's champion was crowned.

Anton - the show's only original remaining pro dancer - just missed out on lifting the glitterball with celebrity partner, EastEnders actress Emma Barton.

There had been claims that Anton was set to leave the show to 'bow out on a high' but he's dismissed the rumours.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine, Anton hit back: "Leaving the show: I saw that absolute nonsense, made up. Made up before I even left the building."

He declared: "I can’t leave, never! I’m still there."

Anton went on to praise his time with Emma, saying: "Emma was just fantastic, just brilliant and because she’s such a super fan of the show through the whole series there was always that wonderful feeling that she was so thrilled to be doing it.

"For me that enthusiasm was great. She was just wonderful, I was so delighted for her that she did a journey all the way to the final."

He added: "To make the final is enough. If I had tens and won, I would have been unbearable wouldn't I? I would have charged you to come on, wouldn’t I?"

While Anton has no plans to quit, he previously admitted he did worry about getting axed by bosses.

He told the Daily Mirror earlier in 2019: “I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I’m walking through fields of gold. But that doesn’t mean I don’t worry. I work in this peculiar business called show and you always think it might end tomorrow.

“Look at poor old Brendan [Cole]. I love him dearly. But one day you’re in; the next, you’re out.”

Strictly will return to BBC One in 2020.

But before then, the Christmas special will air on Xmas Day on BBC One at 4:40PM.

