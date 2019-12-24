Here's all about the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special - when is it on TV and who's on the line up?

Once again, following the end of the main series, the Strictly judges will return for one last appearance this year on Christmas Day.

Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and, for the first time at Christmas, Motsi Mabuse will be on the panel as they cast their critical eyes over the routines.

As always, the Strictly Come Dancing Xmas Special promises to light up a magical Christmas Day on BBC One, with six of the most memorable contestants from years past returning for a festive edition of the nation’s much loved show.

The judges will be on hand to score each couple and spread some cheerful joy, yet it will be down to the studio audience to vote for which dancing duo will win the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2019 and lift the famous Silver Star trophy.

Meet the celebrities and pros on Strictly's Christmas special below...

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas line up spoilers!

See the line up of celebrities, pro dancers, dances and songs on Strictly Come Dancing Xmas below...

Chizzy Akudolu and Graziano Di Prima

Dancing the Cha Cha with Graziano Di Prima to Get The Party Started

Debbie McGee and Kevin Clifton

Dancing the quickstep with Kevin Clifton to Jingle Bells

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez

Dancing the Jive with Gorka Márquez to I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

Dancing Street Commercial with Dianne Buswell to Sleigh Ride

Mark Wright and Janette Manrara

Dancing the Salsa with Janette Manrara to Christmas Wrapping

Richard Arnold and Luba Mushtuk

Dancing the Foxtrot with Luba Mushtuk to You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas air date time and channel

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will host the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, which will air on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25) on BBC One.

The special will air at 4:40PM on BBC One.

You'll be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer as it airs or catch up afterwards.

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing will return in the autumn of 2020 for its new series.

It was actor Kelvin Fletcher who won the latest series earlier this month.