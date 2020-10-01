Love Island USA spoilers: Two boys dumped from villa as two new girls join

Two boys were dumped from Love Island USA in tonight's latest results.

In the latest episode, as the Islanders relaxed in the garden, Bennett received a text.

It read: “Islanders. Tonight, there will be a recoupling and the girls will have the power and the boys not picked risk being dumped from the Villa. #WorkForIt #Deuces”

That evening, the Islanders gathered at the fire pit for the recoupling.

After the recoupling, Connor Trott and Bennie Bivens were both left single and were left dumped from the villa.

As a result, both new boy Bennie and original Islander Connor were eliminated.

Shortly after the recoupling, two new girls dropped in to join the villa.

The Islanders were relaxing in the garden when one of them receives a text, which read: “Islanders. It’s time to find out who raises your heart rate the most in tonight’s game ‘Hearts On Fire’ #ShakeYourMoneyMaker #DropItLikeItsHot #StripOnTheStrip”

That night, the Islanders got ready for the ‘Hearts On Fire’ challenge and up first was the boys who each had to deliver a performance in a bid to raise the girls’ heart rates.

Shortly after, it was the girls’ turn but after each girl had delivered their performance, two new girls - Lakeyn and Julia - made their entrance.

Lakeyn said: “I’m definitely a party girl. I live life to the fullest. I’m just looking for someone who can keep up with me and live the fast, fun life. I need someone that is all the way up there with ten out of ten confidence.”

Julia added: “I’m not looking for a boy, I’m looking for a man! The girls are definitely going to have their eyes on me and be a little bit cautious of their men. I don’t have a problem with stepping on toes. I’m definitely going to go for who I want.”

But who do Lakeyn and Julia have their eyes on? And what does their arrival mean for the rest of the Islanders?

Love Island 2020 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2

More on: Love Island 2020